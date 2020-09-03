‘You have been one of my best teachers’-heartbreaking note of Aamir Khan, who ‘Mourns’ over the death of his teacher.

Aamir Khan expressed his woe over the death of his Marathi Teacher’s (Mr Suhas Limaye) death. He expressed his anguish through his twitter account and recalled the 4 years of memory he had with him.



“I am deeply saddened to hear that my Marathi Sir Mr Suhas Limaye passed away yesterday. Sir, you have been one of my best teachers. I have enjoyed every moment that I spent with you. Your curiosity, and your desire to learn and share, is what made you the fantastic teacher that you have always been. The 4 years we spent together have been most memorable. Every moment that we have spent together is etched in my memory. You taught me not just Marathi, but about so many other things too. Thank you. You will be surely missed, Sir. My heartfelt condolences to the family.”- Aamir khan penned in his account.

Aamir Khan has maintained a low profile during this pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns. He tweeted about his several staffs tested positive to coronavirus, and he also has talked about his concern for his mother, who tested covid negative. “Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is Covid 19 negative. Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes.”