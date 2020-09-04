3 more universities in the state to hold examination in October

Three more universities in the state had decided to hold the examination in October. Three universities in West Bengal has announced this decision.

The varsities are North Bengal University, Vidyasagar University and Raiganj University. The final semester examinations will be conducted in a virtual mode in October and publish the results by end of that month, informed the universities.

Earlier Calcutta University on Wednesday had announced that the varsity will conduct the final semester exams online from October 1 to 18 and the results will be published by October 31.

West Bengal higher education department recently asked universities to conduct final semester exams in online or offline mode between October 1 – 18 and publish results by October 31.