Anup Soni tweeted against Kangana Ranaut’s remark on Film industry “Drug addict”

“Anyone who feels that 90% of the film industry is on drugs should not stay in this dirty rotten industry and join the most pious and Ganga se bhi jyada pavitra Industries…May be Rajneeti Industry…” Anup tweeted.

Many illicit usage of drug was noted in Bollywood after the investigation of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over the request of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Kangana Ranaut commented earlier that 99 percent of Bollywood actors use drugs. She was the First person raised this claim that “99% of Bollywood A-listers” consumed drugs. This provoked many actors in Bollywood and some refuted her claims by pointing her unfair generalized remark.

“Film industry is not about 6/7 ppl, it includes lakhs of ppl, actors, directors, producers, Cinematographers, Editors, Singers, Music Directors, Lyricists,Art Director,Costume designers,Make up Men, Hair Stylist, Light men, Set constructors and many many more “ : – Anup Soni further tweeted sarcastically.