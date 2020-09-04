Boycott China : PUBG mobile removed from App Store, Google Play

One of India’s most favorite mobile games, PUBG Mobile has been banned. On Wednesday evening, when the Central Government announced the ban of 118 Chinese apps in India, everyone was shocked to hear the name of PUBG. Now, about two days after the app was banned, it has been removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India

Android and iOS users will no longer be able to download the PUBG Mobile app in India. However, users who have PUBG Mobile games installed on their smartphones are currently able to play this game. After the removal of the app from Google Play Store and App Store, in the second step, India’s Internet service provider will block access to PUBG Mobile.

Now when you search on the Play Store or App Store, you will not get results. It is believed that access to PUBG Mobile will be blocked by Internet service providers in India. If you search PUBG Mobile on Google, you will see a Play Store listing to download the app. But as soon as you select the link and reach the Play Store, the app will not be downloaded. Since this step has just been taken, it may take some time to clear the Play Store listing.