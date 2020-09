The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry, 83,341 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

After this the total infection tally mounted to 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases while recoveries surged to 30,37,152. The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 68,472 with 1,096 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours.