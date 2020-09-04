Covid-19 Updates:Death toll rises to 1102 in state

The death toll due to coronavirus pandemic has reached 1102 in Rajasthan. The health department has informed that 7 more deaths were reported in the state on Friday.

738 new coronavirus cases has also been reported in the state pushing the total number of cases to 86,965. At present there are 14,614 active cases under medical treatment. Till now 70,189 people have been discharged.

In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 281 followed by 103 in Jodhpur, 78 in Bikaner, 77 in Kota, 75 in Ajmer, 70 in Bharatpur, 46 in Pali, 43 in Nagaur, 29 in Udaipur, 26 in Alwar and 22 in Dholpur.

Of the fresh cases, 148 were reported in Jaipur, 111 in Jodhpur, 107 in Kota, 37 in Ajmer, 31 each in Alwar and Banswara besides cases reported in other districts of the state.