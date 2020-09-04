Emirates Airlines makes important announcement

The UAE based airline company, Emirates Airlines has made an important announcement. Emirates Airlines has announced that it will resume services to Amman in Jordan.

The service will begin from September 8. Amman is the the eighth Middle East destination in the Emirates’ current flight network.

Flights from Dubai to Amman will operate as a daily service on the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents.

Emirates flight EK903 will depart Dubai at 3pm, arriving in Amman at 4.55pm. EK 904 will depart Amman at 7pm, arriving in Dubai at 11pm.