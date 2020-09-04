“Happy News for PUBG Gamers”; After India banned PUBG, this bollywood star announces FAU-G action game

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to present Fearless And United-Guards (FAU-G) action game under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atma Nirbhar movement. “Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to Bharat Ke Veer Trust,” he wrote. This comes after ban on PUBG in India.

