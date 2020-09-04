DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHCinemaLatest NewsIndiaNEWScelebritiesEntertainmentMobile Apps

“Happy News for PUBG Gamers”; After India banned PUBG, this bollywood star announces FAU-G action game

Sep 4, 2020, 06:51 pm IST

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to present Fearless And United-Guards (FAU-G) action game under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atma Nirbhar movement. “Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to Bharat Ke Veer Trust,” he wrote. This comes after ban on PUBG in India.

The game has been developed by nCore Games with mentorship from Akshay Kumar. “Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG,” tweeted Akshay Kumar on September 4.

