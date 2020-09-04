Inter-state bus services to resume from September 7

Inter-state bus services will resumed from September 7. The Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) has announced this.

RSRTC has already started bus services to Uttar Pradesh. The bus services to Madhya Pradesh will start from September 7.

“We are operating at least 40 buses to various cities of UP including Agra, Mathura, Soroji, Aligarh, Hathras, Etawah, Farukhabad and Firozabad and Firozabad and to Gwalior in MP. People of these cities, too,got connected with Jaipur after a gap of almost six months,” said the CMD of RSRTC.