J&K : Army officer injured in encounter with terrorists

BARAMULLA : An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (September 4) morning. According to reports, an army officer has been injured during the gunbattle with terrorists in Baramulla.

The injured army officer has been rushed to the 92 Base Hospital for medical treatment.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Yedipora in Pattan area of Baramulla district after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area. However, the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who then retaliated strongly to the gunfire.

The exchange of firing is going on and additional forces have been rushed to the area, a police officer said.