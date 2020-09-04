J&K: Three Militants killed in an encounter with security forces

Security forces accompanied by the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched an encounter at Yedipora in Pattan area of J&K’s Baramulla district.

Three terrorists have been gunned down in the encounter by security forces.

An army Major of 29 Rashtriya Rifles suffered injuries during the gunfight and was rushed to the 92 Base hospital for treatment.

Initial inputs say that a joint team of J&K Police, Army’s 29 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation in Yedipora earlier on Friday. This is when they were fired upon by militants hiding in the area resulting in retaliatory fire.