Matrimonial fraud-‘Looteri Dulhan’ : Woman gets married 8 times in 10 years & escapes with valuables !!!

Ghaziabad: A woman tied the knot with eight senior citizens in the last ten years and escaped with their cash and jewellery. The film-like fraud revealed after the ‘looteri dulhan’ recently duped a 66-year-old construction contractor from Ghaziabad of valuables worth Rs 15 lakh weeks after the marriage.Ghaziabad police have registered a case against a woman, identified as Monica Malik, for allegedly duping a 66-year-old construction contractor weeks after tying the knot with him.

Jugal Kishore ,the construction contractor, is a resident of Ghaziabad’s Kavi Nagar locality.After his wife’s demise last year he chose to live in a separate house from his son. He came across an advertisement by Delhi-based matrimonial agency in a newspaper. The agency, in its advertisement, promised to find matches for senior citizens and divorced individuals.

As Kishore was looking for companionship, he contacted the agency. The owner of the agency, Manju Khanna, introduced him to Monica Malik- “the perfect bride for him”. Monica told him that she is a divorcee. After a pursuit of a few weeks, they got married in August 2019.The couple began living together in Kishore’s Kavi Nagar residence. However, Kishore’s married life did not stay for a long time. Nearly 2 months after the marriage, Monica vanished from the house with jewellery and cash. “On October 26, 2019, Monica fled with valuables worth Rs 15 lakh,” a report stated.

Apparently ,Kishore contacted the matrimonial agency. The owner threatened to lodge a false case against Kishore and also demanded money. Later, Kishore found out about Monica’s previous husband and learnt that he was also cheated in a similar manner.Kishore then approached the police and lodged a complaint against the devious bride. During the initial investigation, police have found that Monica had duped eight senior citizens using the modus operandi in the last 10 years. She had vanished with their valuables, including cash and jewellery, weeks after the nuptials. All her marriages were fixed by Khanna Vivah Kendra, police said.