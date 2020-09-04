Recovery rate reaches 84% in state

The recovery rate has reached 84%. The health authorities in West Bengal has announced that the recovery rate has reached at 84.02 %. 3,335 recoveries were reported in Thursday. The overall mortality rate stayed at 1.97, while the national rate is 1.74 per cent.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Bengal is now at 1.71 lakh. The overall recoveries has reached at 1.44 lakh. The death toll has reached at 3,394. Bengal reported 32.36 per cent occupancy of 12,275 Covid-19 beds in 90 hospitals.