Revealed ; MOCKING social distancing norms and VIOLATING Covid-19 guidelines in a “Famous Eatery”…See videos here !!!!

New Delhi: 65 employees of the famous eatery, Amrik Sukhdev dhaba, in Sonipat’s Murthal were tested positive for COVID-19.The asserted videos shared by the people on social media suggest that the reason behind massive COVID spread result of negligence from staff, authorities and customers.

Murthal in Sonipat district of Haryana is famous for its eateries and is frequented by people from Delhi, its surrounding areas and commuters travelling on the Delhi-Ambala national highway. A number of videos are circulating on Twitter showing customers congesting the dhaba violating social distancing norms and other COVID-19 guidelines.

No Management of Social Distancing at Murthal Highway Dhaba known to be The Amrik Sukhdev @PMOIndia @mlkhattar pic.twitter.com/Id0zrc2dVa — Sheikh Mohd Umar (@smumar1970) August 15, 2020

The videos were uploaded by social media users warned about COVID violations at the dhabas.Meanwhile, fresh reports suggest that staff of another dhaba in Murthal have been tested positive for COVID-19.

In total 75 staff from both dhabas have been tested positive. Both the dhabas have been sealed by authorities.

A user Sheikh Mohd Umar uploaded a video of Amrik dhaba and tagged Prime Minister’s Office and Haryana Chief Minister. He tweeted saying, “No Management of Social Distancing at Murthal Highway Dhaba known to be The Amrik Sukhdev.”