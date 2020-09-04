Sandalwood Drug Racket : CCB arrests actress Ragini Dwivedi

Bengaluru : Actress Ragini Dwivedi has been arrested on Friday evening for her alleged involvement with a drug trafficking syndicate in Bengaluru.

Central crime branch sleuths, who questioned her through the day for her links with two others arrested in the drug peddling case, arrested her after her two homes in Bengaluru were searched.

On Thursday, two suspected drug peddlars ravishankar and rahul shetty had been arrested by the CCB. Ravishankar, a karnataka govt transport dept employee, was a close aide of dwivedi, because of which she was summoned for questioning.

30 year old Dwivedi, who has over 25 films to her credit and has won the SIIMA award too eight years back, had consulted lawyers abt the case too. She had evaded questioning on Thursday citing illness. On Friday she appeared before the CCB.

Shetty, a known name in film circles, is a close friend of another prominent actor sanjjanaa galrani, who has acted in al four South Indian languages. Her role too is being investigated, though she said she only knew shetty through other film networks.

“As far as I know, he is a nice person, he has acted small roles. If he has done something wrong, I don’t know why my name is getting mixed up in this, ” Said an indignant galrani to media persons.

In all, there are 12 persons accused in the sou motu case taken up by the police in West Bengaluru.

So far four of the 12 have been arrested.

The fourth is viren khanna who was picked up by CCB inspectors from Delhi , allegedly a well connected individual who organises big parties that see a free flow of drugs. Ravishankar was suspended from his government job also, pending investigation into his role as a drug supplier.

“CCB has been working on this for the last one month, ” Said Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant, at a press conference Friday evening.

The investigation continues based on inputs gleaned during the Interrogation of the three, besides checking their phone records. It is now widening to the second layer of their networks, pant said.