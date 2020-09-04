“Shocking” ; Another ‘Medical Negligence’ costs a doctor’s life after failing to get ICU bed !!!!

Bengaluru: In yet another case of medical ignorance, a doctor surrendered to coronavirus in Bangalore.He worked as a health officer in Gadag district and led the fight against COVID-19 from the front. The doctor failed to get an ICU bed in Gadag and had to be shifted out of the district for treatment. According to a report the doctor was moved to a private hospital in the second week of August. From there, he was again referred to another hospital in Bengaluru.The doctor’s wife is also infected but is asymptomatic.

“The doctor was on ventilator when he was brought to the Sparsh hospital. His oxygen saturation level was below 40 per cent as against healthy 95 per cent. The doctor also suffered from renal failure. He breathed his last on Wednesday,” the report quoted .Meanwhile, Karnataka Government Medical Officers’ Association has condemned the negligence in the treatment of the doctor.

It is also ststed that besides an ICU bed, the doctor also could not get COVID vaccine in Gadag. “The doctor should have been given the medicine in the initial stages. He was given the drug when he was shifted to Hubbali but there was no improvement in his health as his condition already worsened. And when the doctor was shifted to Bengaluru, he was on ventilator support,” said his friend.