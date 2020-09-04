State government fixed rates for coronavirus treatment at private hospitals

The state government has fixed the rates for coronavirus treatment at private hospitals. Rajasthan state government has announced this.

According to a notification issued by the state Medical and Health Department, the cost of treatment in hospitals not certified by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) has been kept at Rs 5,000 to Rs 9,000 per day.

In the NABL-accredited hospitals, the charges have been fixed at Rs 5,500 to Rs 9,900 a day. The treatment cost includes Rs 1,200 of a PPE kit.