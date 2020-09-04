‘STRANGE’; Cops perform “havan” at police station to defend evil spirits and control crime !!!!

Uttar Pradesh: A ‘havan’ was performed at the Chaubepur police station in Kanpur to restrain increasing crime increasing. The haven was conducted to “ward off the evil powers on the premises of the police station”. The puja was conducted by a local priest. It was conducted in view of the death of eight cops who were gunned down by gangster Vikas Dubey and his allies. After the last accused in the case, Ramu Bajpai was arrested, the police took the decision of conducted a havan on the premises to ward off all evil spirits. A police officer said that a priest asked the cops to perform a puja regularly on the premises to prevent the influence of evil forces.

The staff working at the police station and some of the villagers participated in the havan. A local priest performed the puja and chanted mantras during the havan. According to a report, the police did not entertain any complaints while participating in the havan that was conducted for 2 hours. A complainant who had arrived at the police station to report the molestation of her daughter said, “They chanted mantras and performed special prayers. It was after the climax of the auspicious ceremony that policemen attended to the complainants. “