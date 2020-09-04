The bail plea of teen who killed a 7-year old rejected by SC…

The Supreme Court to grant bail to a teen who killed a 7-year-old boy in a Gurugram school in 2017. A three-judge bench headed by Justice RF Nariman confirmed that they found no grounds to interfere with the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which denied the accused bail in June this year.

On September 8, 2017, a Class 2 student was found with his throat slit inside a washroom of the Gurugram school. An autopsy revealed injuries on the boy’s neck, inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon, were the cause of death. The Gurugram Police initially arrested a bus conductor, but the Central Bureau of Investigation detained the teenager, who was then a Class 11 student of the same school.

The accused killed the Class 2 student to get the school closed so that a parent-teacher meeting and an examination would be postponded. The CBI opposed the bail plea saying the accused did not deserve any kind of leniency, in regards to the nature of the crime Advocate Sushil Tekriwal, also opposed the bail plea saying the accused can be a serious threat if he was allowed to walk out on bail.