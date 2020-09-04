Union government extends visas issued to 410 Pakistani Hindus

The union government has extended the visas issued to 410 Pakistani Hindus .The NORI (No Objection to Return to India) visas issued to at least 410 Pakistani Hindu immigrants were extended. These migrants were living in India on long-term visas (LTV) .

Thew migrants were stranded in Pakistan had gone for a short-trip to Pakistan earlier this year. But they were stranded due to the travel restrictions imposed in the wake of Covid-19—to facilitate their return to India.

The term of the lapsed NORI visas of such migrants will be treated as deemed extended for a period up to 15 days from the date of lifting of such travel restrictions by the government of India.