“We feel safe here in Rajasthan as the Congress party is running the government”: Dr. Kafeel Khan shifts to Rajasthan

Dr. Kafeel Khan, the pediatrician from Uttar Pradesh who was released from jail has said that he will shift to Rajasthan. He said that he had received assurance from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi that he and his family would be safe in Congress-governed Rajasthan.

“I came to Jaipur because my family feared that the UP government could put me behind bars again. We were assured of a safe stay in Jaipur by Priyankaji. We feel safe here in Rajasthan as the Congress party is running the government… I will be here for a week,” said Khan.

Kafeel Khan who was a lecturer at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur has also said that he will approach the Uttar Pradesh government to revoke his suspension.

Kafeel Khan was released from Mathura jail on Tuesday midnight on the orders of the Allahabad high court.