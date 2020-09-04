West Bengal minister admitted in hospital after he faced a stroke….

Kolkata: West Bengal Minister of State for Labour, Nirmal Maji was hospitalised yesterday after he suffered a brain stroke.

The 59-year-old minister is undergoing treatment at the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences in the city. Hospital sources said his condition is stable and he may soon require surgery.

A CT scan was done on the minister which found subdural hematoma. As of now his condition is stable. A team of doctors are monitoring him 24X7. Nirmal Maji represents Uluberia North constituency in the Assembly.