What!? A plant with just 4 leaves sold for 4 lakh!!!…

An indoor plant with just four leaves has sold for more than NZ$8,000 or over 4 Lakh in New Zealand, as the public’s passion for gardening increases during the pandemic.The uncommon variegated rhaphidophora tetrasperma, also called Philodendron Minima, has yellow variegation on every of its 4 leaves.

In August, a variegated minima broke the record for the most expensive houseplant ever sold on Trade Me, the country’s largest trading site, beating the previous record-holder by $1,650. The plant sold for $8,150. The minima was planted in a 14-centimetre black plastic pot, and now has a new home on the Hibiscus Coast north of Auckland.

Ruby Topzand, a spokeswoman for Trade Me, said the record for the most expensive houseplant ever sold was previously held by a reverse variegated hoya that went for NZ$6,500 in early August. Indoor plant sales have grown by 2543 per cent on the site, and in the last year there’s been a 213 per cent increase.