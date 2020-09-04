“Zombie fires”:- 2020’s Arctic wildfires records new CO2 emission

Last year carbon dioxide emission records of Arctic wildfires were demolished by this year’s. Compared to 2019, the CAMS’ Global Fire Assimilation (GFAS) data, scientists approximated that fires in the Arctic Circle have increased by three. This year dated from January 1 to August 21, 2020, produced 244 megatonnes of carbon, 181 megatonnes were produced in 2019.

The EU’S Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) and the European Centre for Medium –Range Weather Forecasts jointly reported that almost all of the fires are in Russia. “The Arctic fires burning since mid-June with high activity have already beaten 2019’s record in terms of scale and intensity,” said CAMS senior scientist Mark Parrington

The scientist of CAMS used GFAS (Global Fire Assimilation System to audit the fires. “What is worrisome is that the Arctic is warming faster than the rest of the world,”: – the director of EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, Carlo Buontempo shared the worry.