In a tragic incident, at least 11 people were died and many others were injured in a gas pipeline blast. The blast in the underground gas pipeline near Baitus Salat Jame Mosque at Narayanganj in Dhaka has occurred Friday night.

As per authorities the people were praying inside the mosque. The dead include a 10 year-old boy. At least 37 people were injured with 90% of burns on their bodies and are under treatment.