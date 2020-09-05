4 Arrested for illegal possession of firearms

Police has arrested 4 persons for illegal possession of firearms. The police arrested four persons identified as Vinod Kumar Bhup Singh Jat, Pramod Singh Jat, Ishwar Sharma and Abu Nabi Kalwa Rajput for possession of at least four firearms and multiple rounds of live ammunition on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border in Banaskantha district. The accused are from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

The police seized firearms and ammunition from a Maruti Swift Dzire car coming from Abu road in Rajasthan at Amirgadh border check post in Banaskantha on Thursday evening.

“The vehicle was stopped on a random basis and we found four country-made firearms along with several rounds of live ammunition. The accused have not yet revealed why they were carrying four firearms, nor did they have any licence for it. We have arrested them and launched a probe,” said a police officer .