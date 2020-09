Around 6.15 lakh people had been fined for violating Covid-19 restrictions. The Rajasthan police has informed this. The fines were collected under the Rajasthan Epidemic Ordinance. The fines collected by the state government amount to over nine crore Rupees.

Rajasthan on Friday registered 738 cases and seven fatalities due to Covid-19. The state’s tally has now mounted to 86,965 which include 70,189 discharges, 1,102 deaths and over 13,000 active cases.