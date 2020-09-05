“BJP workers are framed in false cases and put in jail”: BJP president

BJP West Bengal state president Dilip Ghosh has claimed that BJP will come to power in the state in the next election. He was addressing the ‘save democracy’ programme launched by the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“People’s verdict will have the last word. Have faith in us. The TMC government’s days are numbered. The countdown has begun,” BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said in central Kolkata.

“Be prepared for the day when we come to power. BJP workers are framed in false cases and put in jail. They are murdered and their bodies are hung from trees,” said Ghosh.