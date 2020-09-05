“Border encroachment”; China blames India in front of world nations for being the reason for the Conflict!!

Moscow: China has blamed India for the India-China border dispute. China has blamed India for tensions on the border during talks between the defense ministers of the two countries. Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fengke has blamed relations between the two countries for deteriorating.

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Monday blamed the Indian army for the latest flare-up in tension at Pangong Tso near the line of actual control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and demanded that India withdraw its troops from the area.In a statement issued the PLA’s western theatre command (WTC) alleged Indian soldiers violated the LAC and crossed over in the south bank of Pangong Tso and the Reqin pass.

“China always strictly abides by the agreements signed between the two countries and carries out patrols and duties on the Chinese side of the line of actual control (LAC),” the statement said.The two ministers met on Friday. During the talks, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that peace and security in the region can only be achieved through mutual trust and restraint, respecting international law and finding a peaceful solution to differences.