Breaking News ; Fire break out in operation theatre !!!

Maharashtra ; A fire broke out at the operation theatre of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cantonment General Hospital in Pune today morning. “Nobody was injured in the incident. There was no operation going on at the OT when the fire broke out,” an official said. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes of firemen reaching the spot.

The fire is suspected to have started as a result of a short circuit in the air-conditioning unit inside the operation theatre, according to a fire officer.“There were 3-4 attendants inside the operation theatre. They were preparing for surgery when the air-conditioner caught fire. Four ACs and furniture was damaged in the fire. Nobody was injured in the blaze,” Prakash Hasbe, Fire Superintendent, PCB fire brigade said.