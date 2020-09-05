Covid-19 patient, family members locked from outside by neighbour

In a shocking incident, family of a Covid-19 positive person was locked from outside by neighbours. The incident took place in Keshtopur Ghoshpara in West Bengal.

As per reports, two of a family living in the housing complex in Ghoshpara area were tested Covid positive around a week ago. One of them has been admitted at a hospital whereas an elderly woman was staying in home isolation.

On Thursday midnight their neighbour, identified as Deep Sengupta, who is a software engineer put a padlock on the collapsible gate. After checking the CCTV footage it has found out that Sengupta has did it. After getting information about this the police interfered and compelled Sengupta to unlock the collapsible gate.

Sengupta confessed to police that he did this because of fear of getting infected.