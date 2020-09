1570 new coronavirus cases has been reported in the state. The health department in Rajasthan has informed that the overall infection tally has reached at 87,797. In this 14790 are active cases under medical supervision.

The overall recoveries stand at 71899. 13 deaths were also reported, pushing the death toll at 1108.

The capital city Jaipur has recorded 290 new cases. Followed Jodhpur (270), Ajmer(69), Alwar (90).