The recovery rate has improved in the state. Health authorities in West Bengal has informed that the recovery rate in the state has improved to 84.48%.

3,305 more people recovered from the disease on Friday. 58 deaths were also reported. The death toll climbed to 3452. 2,978 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state. The overall infection tally has reached at 1,74,659, the .

The number of active cases currently stands at 23,654.