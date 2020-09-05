Covid-19 Updates: State finance minister tests COVID-19 positive

State minister in charge of Finance minister had been tested positive for Covid-19. T. Harish Rao, the Finance Minister in Telangana was tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday.



“On displaying initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got tested and the report came back positive. My health is fine. I request all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, to please isolate yourself and get the Covid test done”, Harish Rao tweeted.

Harish Rao is the nephew of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.