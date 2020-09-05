DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Covid-19 Updates: State finance minister tests COVID-19 positive

Sep 5, 2020, 12:31 pm IST

State minister in charge of Finance minister had been tested positive for Covid-19. T. Harish Rao, the Finance Minister in Telangana  was tested Covid-19 positive   on Saturday.


“On displaying initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got tested and the report came back positive. My health is fine. I request all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, to please isolate yourself and get the Covid test done”, Harish Rao tweeted.

Harish Rao is the nephew of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

