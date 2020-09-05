Donald Trump calls India-China standoff in Ladakh ‘very nasty’, offers to help

Donald Trump, President of the United States weighed in on the Ladakh standoff between India and China. He also referred to the novel coronavirus’ Chinese origins and the country’s deteriorating relations with countries across the globe.

Responding to a question about the India-China military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, President Trump said, “China and India are going at it pretty good on the border as you know. It has been a very nasty situation and we stand ready to help with respect to China and India. If we can do anything, we would love to get involved and help and we are talking to both countries about that.”

He said in response to a question about whether China is bullying India, “I hope not. But, they are certainly going at it much more strongly than a lot of people even understand.”

“Prime Minister Modi is a friend of mine and he is doing a very good job, nothing easy,” Trump told the White House Press Corp adding, “We have great support from India and Prime Minister Modi. I think Indian people would be voting for Trump. I also went to India just prior to the pandemic. People are so incredible. You got a great leader and he is a great person.”