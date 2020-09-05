Former Chief Minister hospitalised

Former Chief Minister has been hospitalised. Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, the two-time chief minister of Assam and the veteran leader of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) regimehas been admitted to Downtown Hospital in Guwahati with an unconfirmed ailment.

“He (Mr. Mahanta) is in intensive care unit and being treated for neurological problems but his condition is stable,” a spokesperson of the private hospital said on Saturday.

He is the second former CM to be hospitalised after 85-year-old Tarun Gogoi, who is undergoing treatment after testing COVID-19 positive on August 25.