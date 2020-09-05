Gujarat: Heartbreaking!!!A family of five including 3 minor girls found dead

A couple and their 3 minor daughters were found dead on their apartment in Dahod town, Gujarat. Police suspected that it was a case of suicide. Saifuddin Dudhiwala(42), his wife Mahejabeen(35), and their 3 daughters were found dead in Sujai Baugh, their apartment.

After staying in relatives home overnight, Dudhiwala’s parent’s returned back to his apartment early in the morning and they found the bodies. He has suffered heavy financial crisis, reported the relatives to police. Police is trying to find out more possibilities of the death.

“The autopsies of the five deceased members of the family are underway and the bodies will be handed over to their relatives after that. We are awaiting the post mortem reports to take the probe forward,” :- Dahod Superintendent of police Hitesh Joysar sair.