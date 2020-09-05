ICW 2020 : “Digital Fashion Week” to Begin In India For The First Time ; Read on…

India couturier Week 2020 will be streamed on the digital platform and one can enjoy fashion shows snuggled in their beds amid pandemic. The show will commence with Gaurav Gupta on September 18 at 8pm followed by designer Suneet Varma at 9:30pm. The week long event in association with jewellery partners Archana Aggarwal Timeless Jewellery will come to an end on September 23, with Manish Malhotra’s magnificent showcase.

“Each designer in our engaging lineup is using their canvas in a different way – either shooting in a traditional haveli; a modern, contemporary structure or colonial setting or against a natural backdrop. Some also thinking out-of-the-box with creative ramp show,” says Sunil Sethi, FDCI chairman. These films will be streamed on FDCI’s digital platforms – Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the FDCI website. The official hashtag for the event is #DecodingCouture.