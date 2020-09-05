“I’m a culture leech”: US white professor pretending to be black for years…

“To an escalating degree over my adult life, I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness,”Jessica A. Krug said.

She was an associate professor at George Washington University. She revealed the truth about white existence on an article published in Medium.com on Thursday. She said that she was unethical, immoral, anti-black and colonial. She has written intensely about the identity and diaspora in Latin America amd Africa. She seeks apology for her black Caribbean identity opted by her.

“I am not a culture vulture, I am a culture leech.” She added.