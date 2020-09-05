The national weather forecasting agency, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places in various districts in Rajasthan. IMD forecast heavy rainfall in Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts during the next 24 hours.

IMD informed that the state has received 9% more rainfall than the normal for the state in the monsoon season.

During the last 24 hours, 85.6 mm rainfall was recorded in Kota, 45.4 mm in Dabok, 25.3 mm in Jaipur, 23.8 mm in Ajmer, 18.2 mm in Churu, 14.3 mm in Jodhpur and 14 mm in Jaisalmer, the MeT department said. From Friday morning till evening, 51.4 mm rainfall was recorded in Jodhpur, 29 mm in Bhilwara, 17.6 mm in Jaisalmer and 16 mm in Vanasthali. During the same period, 8.2 mm rainfall was recorded in Phalodi, 8 mm in Alwar, 4.7 mm in Pilani, 3.2 mm in Dabok and 1.8 mm in Sri Ganganagar.