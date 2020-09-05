Messi to stay at Barcelona to avoid court fight ….Read more!!!

Leo Messi is staying at Barcelona. The player, who had told the club by that he wanted to leave the club has now turned that decision and will stay at the club for at least another season.

Messi says he thought he was free to leave because, “the president always said that at the end of the season I could decide if I stayed or not, now they cling to the fact that I did not say it before June 10, when it turns out that on June 10 we were competing for La Liga in the middle of this awful coronavirus and this disease altered all the season.”

“I would never go to court against Barca because it is the club that I love, which gave me everything since I arrived. It is the club of my life, I have made my life here. Barça gave me everything and I gave it everything. I know that it never crossed my mind to take Barça to court.”

Leo Messi joined Barcelona at the age of 13 and has been with the club ever since. He made his first team debut at 16 years, four months and 23 days old, in a friendly against Porto, and played in his first competitive match for the side against Espanyol, coming on in the 82nd minute. At that time he was the youngest player to represent Barça in a competitive match, at 17 years, three months and 22 days old.

Messi had said he wanted to leave the club he joined as a boy after Barcelona’s humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals in August.

