” My daughter, son think a lot about India”: Donald Trump

On the occasion of the 100 days of US President Donald Trump in the Ring, the president said, the first family of the United States is in love with India noting that his daughter Ivanka and his son Donald Trump Jr as well as Kimberly Guilfoyle thought a lot about India and he too.

“I know India and I understood these young people that you mentioned. They are very good young people. And I know their relationship with India is very good, just like mine”.

The president describes himself as India’s and Native Americans all-time best friend in the White House, was responding to a question about the role that the three important members of his family will play this electoral cycle with the Indians of ‘America community.

“Would Kimberly, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, who are very popular among Native Americans, campaign on your behalf among Native Americans with your perspective on Indo-American relations?” was asked to the president. “I appreciate the good feelings. They think a lot about India and so do I. And I think a lot about your Prime Minister (Narendra Modi)”, Trump said in response to the question.

“America loves India. America respects India. And America will always be a staunch and loyal friend of the Indian people”, Trump said praising the contribution of four million Indian Americans.