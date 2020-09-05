Social media blame Joe Biden of ‘Rewriting History’ after he said that “a black man invented the light bulb and not Thomas Alva Edison”.

New Delhi: Addressing the African American voters ahead of the US presidential elections, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden stated that a black man invented the light bulb and not a “white man” named Edison.

“People fear that’s, which, that which is different. We gotta, for example, why in God’s name don’t we teach history in history classes? A black guy invented the light bulb, not a white guy named Edison,” he said.He further told the residents of Kenosha, after a private session with Blake and his family that he could help Americans confront centuries of systemic racism.”We’re finally now getting to the point where we’re going to be addressing the original sin of this country, 400 years old slavery and all the vestiges of it”, Biden said.

Lewis Latimer played a critical role in the development of the telephone, and significantly improved the production of the incandescent light bulb by inventing the carbon filament.Latimer’s intention of producing a more durable carbon filament made incandescent lighting more affordable for consumers.From Alexander Graham Bell, Hiram S. Maxim, to Thomas Alva Edison, Latimer worked with some of the greatest scientific inventors in American history.