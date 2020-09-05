South Indian Actress gets Moral policed, Abused, Assaulted by a Congress member !!!

Bengaluru: South Indian actress Samyukta Hegde has accused a Congress leader, Kavitha Reddy, of moral policing by abusing her for being “indecently dressed” in a public park.

The actress said that Congress leader Kavitha Reddy abused her for wearing workout clothes in a park in Bengaluru and shared a video showing Kavitha attacking her friend. Samyuktha claimed Kavitha told her, “What sort of clothes are you wearing? If you wear such clothes and something happens to you the next time, don’t come crying to anyone.”

According to the actress, she and her friends were practising hula hoop dance in the park when Reddy and a group of people confronted them and raised voice against them for wearing short workout clothes.Reddy and the others also closed the park gate after an argument with the actress and called police, who escorted her out of the park.Samyukta took to social media to protest against the incident.

The future of our country reflects on what we do today. We were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy at Agara Lake@BlrCityPolice @CPBlr

There are witnesses and more video evidence

I request you to look into this#thisisWRONG

Our side of the storyhttps://t.co/xZik1HDYSs pic.twitter.com/MZ8F6CKqjw — Samyuktha Hegde (@SamyukthaHegde) September 4, 2020

She alleged that police spoke to Reddy with respect, but not to her and her friends.Samyukta recorded the whole incident and posted it on Instagram Live questioning what was wrong in doing exercise by wearing a sports bra.