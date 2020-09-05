Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case : NCB makes some shocking revelations

Mumbai : Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea Chakraborty‘s brother Showik Chakraborty, and house manager Samuel Miranda in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Friday night. As per reports, Showik has confessed to the NCB that he was getting drugs and Rhea used to ask him to get drugs.

The report quoted an NCB officer saying, “Showik was dealing with at least five-six drug peddlers. Rhea used to ask him to get drugs. So he would provide the contacts of drug peddlers to Miranda, who was responsible for picking them up and making payments.”

The Deputy Director of Operations (NCB), KPS Malhotra, said that they arrested the two accused in the case after several hours of questioning on Friday. Rhea has also been summoned now after Showik and Samuel’s arrest.

Before the arrest, at around 6:40 am on Friday, the residences of both Rhea and Samuel were raided. The latter’s residence in Sahar was raided by the newly appointed zonal director of NCB, Sameer Wankhede who seized a few old mobile phones and documents from the house.