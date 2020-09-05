Two fishermen killed by tigers

In a tragic incident, two fishermen were killed in an attack by tigers.The tigers attacked leaders of two five member teams of fishermen on Thursday and Friday in the Gosaba island in Sunderbans

On Thursday, Babulal Raptan was killed by tiger. As per police, Babulal and his friend Kenaram Mondal took a boat to Chilmari canal of Marichjhapi Island. As the duo was busy catching crabs, a tiger leaped on Raptan from behind and dragged him into the forest.

With this incident, six crab-catchers have been killed in tiger attacks in the region in South 24 Parganas district in the last 30 days.