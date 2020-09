In a tragic incident, 7 people were killed as the van they were travelling collided head-on with a trailer. The accident took place at near Kesarpura in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Umesh (40), Mukesh (23), Jamna (45), Amar Chand (32), Raju (21), Radheshyam (56)and Shivlal (40). They were on their way to Bhilwara from Kota