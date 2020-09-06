Allahabad high court issues its verdict on petition seeking revocation of citizenship of Kanhaiya Kumar

The Allahabad high court has issued its verdict on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking revocation of citizenship of CPI leader and former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students’ union Kanhaiya Kumar.

A bench comprising justice SK Gupta and justice Shamim Ahmed of Allahabad high court has dismissed the PIL submitted by Nageshwar Mishra of Varanasi. The court also dismissed the PIL by saying that it was ‘devoid of merit’ and ‘wholly misconceived’ .

The High Court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner for casually filing the plea to gain “cheap publicity” and for wasting precious time of the court which was working with “limited strength due to pandemic”.

The petitioner had claimed that Kumar allegedly raised anti-national slogans on JNU campus on February 9, 2016 but the Centre had not taken any action against him till date.