Bharti Airtel launches new plans offering unlimited data

Airtel today announced the launch of its new Airtel Xstream Bundle. The Airtel Xstream Bundle combines the power of Airtel Xstream Fiber with speeds up to 1 Gbps, Unlimited Data, Airtel Xstream Android 4K TV Box and access to OTT content.

Airtel said all Xstream Fiber plans now come with unlimited data allowances. Xstream Fiber plans will now start at just ?499.

The Airtel Xstream bundle is available to customers starting September 7, 2020. Airtel claims to have 2.5 million broadband customers.

All Airtel Xstream Fiber plans now include the Airtel Xstream Box worth ?3999. Customers get access to all LIVE TV channels plus the best of video streaming apps. This Android 9.0 powered smart box comes with an intelligent remote supported by Google Assistant voice search, access to thousands of apps on Playstore and also offers online gaming.

Airtel Xstream Android 4K TV Box offers 550 TV channels and OTT content from the Airtel Xstream app that includes over 10,000 movies & shows aggregated across 7 OTT apps and 5 studios into one seamless experience.