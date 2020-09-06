“Bollywood celebrities taking drugs or alcohol”; Stars reveals about their addictions !!!!

Hollywood’s been pretty open about its drug use. There are celebrities who openly talk and promote drugs worldwide by preaching that it’s their body and they can do whatever they want with it.

Amid the ongoing debate on nepotism, we bring to you the stories Bollywood celebrities who have opened up about their addictions and battled it.Many celebrities who people consider ideals, have many a time opened up about their once addiction with alcohol and drugs and how they battled it bravely, inspiring many.

Fardeen Khan

The son of immensely talented and famous Feroz Khan , Fardeen was set on a golden path right from the beginning. Call it bad luck, destiny or just the lack of talent of the man that instead of making headlines for his acting career, he made it big after being caught with a small quantity of cocaine in the Juhu area of Mumbai back in 2001.

Ranbir Kapoor



The actor has been mesmerising fans with his filmy performances. However, not many know about his drug addiction. During the release of his film Sanju, the actor had admitted resorting to drugs in his college days. He had shared in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, “I have tried drugs when I was in college and got into bad influence. But I realised that nothing will happen in life if I continue with drugs.” The actor had then realised it was a mistake and spoke about his next two addictions, ‘nicotine’ and ‘sweets’.

Sanjay Dutt



It is tough times for the Dutt family since Sanjay was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 lung cancer. The actor has never shied away from talking about his drug addiction and how he braved it. In an event, Sanjay had shared that there are no drugs in the world that he hasn’t done yet. He had also shared that when his father, late Sunil Dutt took him to a rehabilitation centre in America for treatment, he had ticked on every single box containing names of the drugs that he has tried. And this is what the doctor told Sanjay’s father, “What kind of food do you eat in India? Going by the drugs he did, he should be dead by now!” A glimpse of his drug addiction was also portrayed in his biopic, Sanju.

Parveen Babi

Parveen Babi had a career full of controversies and was always in the limelight, even after her untimely demise. It is said that after her breakup with Mahesh Bhatt , the serene actress became addicted to LSD.

Kapil Sharma



Best known as the man who rose to fame, fell down and bounced back again, Kapil Sharma is known to make people smile in their darkest times. However, the comedian-actor himself braved through one a few years back. The actor had shared how he was ‘consumed by the bottle’ and decided to stop drinking and deal with his alcoholism when he saw his mother break down. Kapil now is often seen spearheading alcohol and drug-free campaigns.

Pooja Bhatt



Pooja had shared that she started drinking at the age of 16 and had turned alcoholic over the years. She often takes to social media to spread awareness messages on drugs and alcoholism. She is now all sober and often shares encouraging posts. Excerpts of a post from one of her ‘sobriety diaries’ could be read, “Two years and 10 months sober today… To any and all of you who are battling your demons and grappling with addiction issues, know that you’re not alone. If I could do it, you can too. And if you flounder or fall, pick yourself up and keep going.”

Angad Bedi

The son of one of the most esteemed Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, Angad Bedi was rumored to be present in the rave party in Mumbai in which many other celebrities were also caught doing drugs. Call it a coincidence but his last movie also portrayed him getting high in a rave party and trying to molest a girl; makes us wonder whether he is trying to make a career out of rave parties.

Gauri Khan

Gauri, wife of Shah Rukh Khan , was held in Berlin airport because she was carrying a small amount of marijuana. She was later set free when it was agreed that it was for her personal consumption, whatever that means.

Manisha Koirala



A cancer survivor herself, she wrote a book on how she dealt with the disease and also penned her stint with alcohol in the book. Encouraging millions, she had shared that many people resort to alcohol for solutions, but that is surely not what it does. She also added that varied people have their own reason for turning alcoholic. In an interview with HT, she had mentioned, “In life, be it relationships or alcohol, we need to be the master of the situation and not the victim.”